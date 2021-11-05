Ida debris pickup still underway in Livingston Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - More than two months after Hurricane Ida barreled its way through parts of Livingston Parish, many people still have debris in their front yards.

Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks told WAFB, they’ve reached over 1 million cubic yards of debris.

He says the pickup process is ‘going good.’

Ricks says parish crews are picking up an average of 17,000 to 18,0000 yards of debris a day still.

He says contractors will do a third debris sweep in certain hotspots right after the Thanksgiving holidays.

After that, they will start to work on picking up debris in the parish waterways.

