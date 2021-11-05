Ask the Expert
House, car fire ruled arson; BRFD investigating

By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 4:54 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating after a house fire early Friday morning.

According to a spokesman with the department, the cause of the fire has been ruled as arson.

Officials report the fire happened around 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 5 in the 5600 block of Henderson Avenue, which is near Plank Road.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find that a car and the house were on fire. Crews made entry into the home to find heavy fire in the kitchen, living room, and hallway. They were able to contain the fire to those areas but the rest of the home sustained smoke and water damage.

The house next door received some damage from the radiant heat, according to BRFD.

Fire investigators were called to the scene. Based on information they gathered at the scene, they ruled the fire as arson.

EMS, BRPD and Entergy also responded to the scene.

The fire caused a total of $50,000 in damage.

No injuries have been reported.

If anyone has information about this fire, please contact Crime stoppers or Baton Rouge Fire Investigators at (225) 389-2050.

