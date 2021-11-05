House, car fire ruled arson; BRFD investigating

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating after a house fire early Friday morning.

According to the BRFD, the cause of the fire in the 5600 block of Henderson Ave. Friday, Nov. 5 has been ruled as arson. (The Baton Rouge Fire Department)

According to a spokesman with the department, the cause of the fire has been ruled as arson.

Officials report the fire happened around 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 5 in the 5600 block of Henderson Avenue, which is near Plank Road.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find that a car and the house were on fire. Crews made entry into the home to find heavy fire in the kitchen, living room, and hallway. They were able to contain the fire to those areas but the rest of the home sustained smoke and water damage.

According to the BRFD, the cause of the fire in the 5600 block of Henderson Ave. Friday, Nov. 5 has been ruled as arson. (The Baton Rouge Fire Department)

The house next door received some damage from the radiant heat, according to BRFD.

According to the BRFD, the cause of the fire in the 5600 block of Henderson Ave. Friday, Nov. 5 has been ruled as arson. (The Baton Rouge Fire Department)

Fire investigators were called to the scene. Based on information they gathered at the scene, they ruled the fire as arson.

EMS, BRPD and Entergy also responded to the scene.

According to the BRFD, the cause of the fire in the 5600 block of Henderson Ave. Friday, Nov. 5 has been ruled as arson. (The Baton Rouge Fire Department)

The fire caused a total of $50,000 in damage.

No injuries have been reported.

According to the BRFD, the cause of the fire in the 5600 block of Henderson Ave. Friday, Nov. 5 has been ruled as arson. (The Baton Rouge Fire Department)

If anyone has information about this fire, please contact Crime stoppers or Baton Rouge Fire Investigators at (225) 389-2050.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.