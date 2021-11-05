Friday’s preempted episode of ‘The Young and the Restless’ to air early Saturday morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The episode of the CBS soap opera “The Young and the Restless” that was previously scheduled to air on WAFB-TV at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 5 has been rescheduled to air early Saturday, Nov. 6.

CBS News’ coverage of former U.S. Sec. of State Colin Powell’s funeral on Friday preempted the regularly scheduled episode of “The Young and the Restless.”

That episode of “The Young and the Restless” will now air on WAFB-TV at 12:37 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6.

