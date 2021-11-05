Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Former Trooper of the Year sentenced to 17.5 years in federal prison for child porn

LSP Trooper Jason Boyet is being questioned in a child pornography investigation.
LSP Trooper Jason Boyet is being questioned in a child pornography investigation.(Facebook |LSP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man once named Louisiana State Trooper of the Year in 2018 has been sentenced to 17.5 years in federal prison for distribution of child pornography, according to an FBI spokesperson.

Jason Boyet, 42, of Ponchatoula, had previously pled guilty to the distribution of child porn featuring images of victims as young as three years old.

As part of his sentence, Boyet will also be obligated to serve a period of five years of supervised release after his term of imprisonment, register as a sex offender, and pay a $100 mandatory special assessment fee.

The FBI says that Boyet had spent time in an internet chatroom that was for the intended purpose of exchanging disturbing images in February of last year. It was in that chat room that Boyet made contact with an undercover agent and sent the illegal images.

Boyet also told the agent that he claimed to have custody and control of a victim.

On February 12, 2020, special agents with the FBI executed a federal search warrant at Boyet’s residence. Agents confirmed that Boyet has taken sexually explicit images of a victim on at least three different dates. Boyet also accessed a link to an online file storage account containing numerous videos depicting the sexual victimization of children and, further, received at least 151 images and 195 videos depicting children as young as approximately one year old engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Mire
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several parishes taken into custody
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper
Seeley and Sam
6-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop
Torence Hatch, aka Lil Boosie, was booked into the Fulton County Jail for charges stemming from...
Lil Boosie arrested after chaotic show, fight in Atlanta
Malik Williams, 18, and Shameka Holloman, 20, have been extradited to Baton Rouge from Houston,...
Escapee from juvenile detention center, his girlfriend extradited to Baton Rouge from Houston

Latest News

The Prairieville Dog Park will hold a grand opening on Saturday, Nov. 6, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m....
Bring your furry friends to new Prairieville Dog Park
Trent Amedee
St. Amant man struck on Gold Place Road dies from injuries
The Raising Cane’s Dog Park at City-Brooks Park, off of Dalrymple Drive in Baton Rouge, La., is...
Cane’s Dog Park set to reopen in December
New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian (15) looks to pass during an NFL football game...
Saints will start Trevor Siemian against Falcons