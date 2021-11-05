Diabetes Awareness Month, what you need to know this Nov.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The American Diabetes Foundation said over 34 million Americans have diabetes. Another 88 million have prediabetes, a condition that may lead to diabetes.

The Baton Rouge Clinic said factors that increase the risk of developing diabetes are out of your control, such as your ethnic background, family history and age.

The Baton Rouge Clinic said these five eating habits may improve your chance of avoiding diabetes.

Eat more green leafy vegetables. One important food group to include in your diet is green leafy vegetables, like spinach and kale. Limit refined carbohydrates. Not all carbohydrates affect diabetes risk in the same way. Refined carbohydrates, like table sugar, white bread and cookies, quickly raise blood sugar levels. Complex carbohydrates such as whole grains, fruits and vegetables also contain fiber, which slows their impact on blood sugar. Choose fiber-rich foods. Naturally-occurring fiber is found in foods like vegetables, whole fruit (with the skin), whole grains, beans, nuts and seeds (especially chia and flax). Get a daily dose of vitamin D. One of the most effective ways to get enough vitamin D is by being exposed to sunlight. You can also get vitamin D from foods such as salmon, fortified milk, fortified cereals and egg yolks. Since studies show that low vitamin D intake is linked to diabetes risk, include vitamin-D rich foods in your diet, spend time outdoors, and if necessary, talk to your doctor about whether you should take a vitamin D supplement (some people find it hard to get enough vitamin D naturally). Drink coffee or tea. Enjoying a cup of coffee or tea is not only a satisfying practice, but research shows it may help minimize your diabetes risk.

