Cane's Dog Park set to reopen in December

The Raising Cane’s Dog Park at City-Brooks Park, off of Dalrymple Drive in Baton Rouge, La., is...
The Raising Cane's Dog Park at City-Brooks Park, off of Dalrymple Drive in Baton Rouge, La., is set to reopen in December 2021.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:19 AM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Raising Cane’s Dog Park in Baton Rouge is set to reopen next month after being closed since the summer.

The facility, located inside the City-Brooks Park off Dalrymple Drive, was shut down in August because of “wear and tear on the park due to high use during the pandemic and to correct some drainage issues,” BREC Parks Senior Communications Manager Ashlyn Lambert said.

The Raising Cane’s Dog Park at City-Brooks Park, off of Dalrymple Drive in Baton Rouge, La., is...
The Raising Cane’s Dog Park at City-Brooks Park, off of Dalrymple Drive in Baton Rouge, La., is set to reopen in December 2021.(WAFB)

The park is one of BREC’s most popular dog parks.

The work on the park’s drainage issues has been completed but BREC is now waiting for the grass to grow back in certain areas before reopening.

The reopening is currently scheduled for the first week of December, Lambert said.

