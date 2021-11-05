Bring your furry friends to new Prairieville Dog Park

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Dog lovers in Ascension Parish will have a new place to take their four-legged friends.

The grand opening for the Prairieville Dog Park will be Saturday, Nov. 6, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. off LA 929.

It will be hosted by the Prairie Dogs Leadership Ascension Team to mark the completion of their project.

The public is invited to the free event that will host various activities for all members of the family (including fur babies).

“Well, this is obviously a collaborative effort between the administration and the parish council. Leadership Ascension has done numerous projects throughout our parish—really substantial projects,” said Clint Cointment,

Ascension Parish President.

Visit The Prairie Dogs’ Facebook page for more information.

