BRFD makes arrest in arson case

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department have made an arrest in an arson case from July.

According to officials, Vanessa R. Mckinnis, 43, was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 4.

Mckinnis has been charged with aggravated arson and arson with the intent to defraud.

BRFD reported the arson happened on North 36th Street on July 21.

