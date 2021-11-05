Ask the Expert
BRFD makes arrest in arson case

Vanessa Mckinnis
Vanessa Mckinnis(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department have made an arrest in an arson case from July.

According to officials, Vanessa R. Mckinnis, 43, was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 4.

Mckinnis has been charged with aggravated arson and arson with the intent to defraud.

BRFD reported the arson happened on North 36th Street on July 21.

