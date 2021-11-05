Bicyclist killed on Siegen Lane near Perkins Road identified, LSP investigating

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police are investigating after a fatal crash involving a bicyclist on Siegen Lane, just south of Perkins Road Nov. 4.

According to a spokesman with LSP, the crash claimed the life of Tyrone Sarvaunt, 57, of Baton Rouge.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Sarvaunt was traveling south on LA Hwy 3246 (Siegen Lane) on his bicycle shortly after 7:00 p.m. Thursday. At the same time, a 2015 Jeep Wrangler was traveling south on LA Hwy 3246 behind Sarvaunt.

For reasons still under investigation, the Jeep struck the rear of the bicycle. After being struck by the Jeep, Sarvaunt was also struck by a 2007 Toyota Solara and a 2020 Kia Optima.

Sarvaunt sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

All three drivers were properly restrained and were not injured.

As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from the three drivers and Sarvaunt for analysis.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.