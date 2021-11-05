Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

$900M in uncashed tax refunds being held for hundreds of La. residents

(Source: AP)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: Nov. 5, 2021 at 1:17 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Treasurer John Schroder is calling on Louisianans to check the state’s unclaimed property fund, after more than $900 million dollars in uncashed state income tax refunds were transferred from the Department of Revenue.

Search to see if you’re owed money by clicking the link here { www.LAtreasury.com } or calling 1-888-925-4127.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
WAFB-TV will broadcast Friday, Nov. 5's episode of the CBS soap opera “Young and The Restless”...
Friday’s preempted episode of ‘The Young and the Restless’ to air early Saturday morning
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Avocado Drive near...
Teenage girl killed in crossfire, 2 others injured in shooting; victim’s brother to face charges
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway
Barry Rigsby
Woman finds 3 shot and killed, including child, in Louisiana home

Latest News

How to maximize Cyber Monday savings with these insider tips
How to maximize Cyber Monday savings with these insider tips
Cyber Monday
YOUR MONEY: Maximize Cyber Monday savings with these insider tips
Black Friday is here, what to expect in 2021
YOUR MONEY: How to save money on your Thanksgiving feast
Free webinar on budgeting for the holidays
Free webinar on budgeting for the holidays