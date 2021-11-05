2021 Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 10 Scoreboard
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s the final week of the regular season for high school football in Louisiana and while some teams are ready for playoff action others are trying to end on a high note.
THURSDAY SCORES:
Belaire - 27
Liberty - 62
____________________
Catholic - 49
Dutchtown - 7
____________________
Dunham - 51
Capitol - 0
____________________
West Feliciana - 36
Baker - 12
____________________
Walker - 13
Zachary - 48
____________________
