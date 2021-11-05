2021 Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 10 Scoreboard

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s the final week of the regular season for high school football in Louisiana and while some teams are ready for playoff action others are trying to end on a high note.

THURSDAY SCORES:

Belaire - 27

Liberty - 62

____________________

Catholic - 49

Dutchtown - 7

____________________

Dunham - 51

Capitol - 0

____________________

West Feliciana - 36

Baker - 12

____________________

Walker - 13

Zachary - 48

____________________

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.