Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

‘Yellowstone’ superfan turns heads with pickup inspired by TV show

By Julie Hays and Gray News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Many have spotted a black Dodge truck in a central Texas community that looks nearly identical to one featured on the Paramount Network hit show “Yellowstone.”

Jeremy Hayhurst of Belton can be seen cruising the streets with a Dodge Ram 3500 Laramie short bed that was designed specifically to look like what’s used on the cable hit.

“I saw that Dodge dually, and I joked, ‘That’s my dream truck,’” Hayhurst said in an interview with KWTX. “Every time I saw it, I’d say, ‘That’s my truck!’”

Hayhurst has been a big fan of the show since its first season.

“I used to be more of a sitcom type person, but then someone told me about Yellowstone, and I watched it, and it took me a couple of episodes to get into it and then I was hooked,” Hayhurst said.

Getting the pickup wasn’t an easy task for Hayhurst. He began scouring the internet for the same truck with no luck, until one day in February when he found what he was looking for, but there were two problems.

The truck was in Houston, and his region of Texas had just been hit with a historic ice storm. That didn’t stop the Belton man from making the trip.

“I asked if the truck was still available, as it was only on the market for a day, and I said, ‘Please don’t sell it. I’m on my way,’” Hayhurst said.

The black Dodge truck seen across the area which looks identical and is even branded with the...
The black Dodge truck seen across the area which looks identical and is even branded with the same ranch logo decal(KWTX)

The truck was a 2018 model but looked almost identical to the 2013 model on Yellowstone.

“About the only difference is mine has wider side mirrors than the one on the show,” he said.

After purchasing the truck, there were a couple of additions Hayhurst made to make it almost an exact replica of the one seen on television.

He bought new tires as the others were a little worn out. He also added a front grill and a large headache rack in the back.

Two months ago, the finishing touch was a “Yellowstone Dutton Ranch” decal, which was custom made.

As soon as the sticker went on, the truck began turning a lot of fans’ heads.

“They ask if I’m filming or part of the show, and I just tell them I’m a fan,” Hayhurst said.

Hayhurst estimates his truck has been in thousands of pictures in just a few months. Some fans tap on his window in parking lots to ask for a snapshot. Other fans have even come to the front door of his home after seeing the truck parked in the driveway.

“At night when I’m in it, I can see the flash of the camera going down the road,” he laughed.

Hayhurst said having his dream truck is even more special thanks to the joy it brings others, but if you want a picture, don’t plan on getting it Sunday night. That’s when the season four premiere airs.

Copyright 2021 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Mire
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several parishes taken into custody
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper
Seeley and Sam
6-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop
Torence Hatch, aka Lil Boosie, was booked into the Fulton County Jail for charges stemming from...
Lil Boosie arrested after chaotic show, fight in Atlanta
Malik Williams, 18, and Shameka Holloman, 20, have been extradited to Baton Rouge from Houston,...
Escapee from juvenile detention center, his girlfriend extradited to Baton Rouge from Houston

Latest News

Kelsey Baptiste, 25, of Baton Rouge was killed in a crash on I-10 West on Sunday, Oct. 31.
Baton Rouge woman dies from injuries following St. Martin Parish crash
Metro Council unanimously approves Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s plan to use $73M from the...
Metro Council approves Mayor Broome’s plan to use of $73M from American Rescue Plan
Key points of new Biden COVID-19 vaccination rule for private businesses.
New workplace vaccination rule takes effect Jan. 4
Nohema Graber, 66, a high school teacher in Fairfield, Iowa, was the victim of a homicide,...
Two students charged with killing Iowa teacher