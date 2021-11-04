Ask the Expert
VIDEO: Jeep crashes into Dat Dog on Freret Street; driver fled

Dat Dog took to social media this morning to share images of a Jeep that crashed into their...
Dat Dog took to social media this morning to share images of a Jeep that crashed into their courtyard and into their building sometime early this morning after business hours.(Dat Dog)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Details are coming in about a crash that damaged a well-known Uptown restaurant.

Dat Dog took to social media this morning to share images of a Jeep that crashed into their courtyard and into their building sometime early Thursday morning after business hours.

No one asked to be in a #jeep commercial 🤦‍♂️ Not sure what happened last night but we’ll keep y’all posted! #freretstreet #datdog

Posted by Dat Dog on Thursday, November 4, 2021

Photos show a green jeep in the middle of their outdoor dining space with one wheel up over a short brick wall and what looks like a fire hydrant knocked over.

Dat Dog says the incident happened just after one this morning and they say the driver fled.

Surveillance video from across the street captured the moments the driver backed into the front of the store.

