Troopers seize more than 40 grams of fentanyl; 60-year-old man arrested

Louisiana State Police seized $6,798.70 in cash, a .38 caliber revolver, 43 grams of fentanyl,...
Louisiana State Police seized $6,798.70 in cash, a .38 caliber revolver, 43 grams of fentanyl, and 18 grams of marijuana when troopers executed a search warrant at a Baton Rouge home.(Louisiana State Police)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Information provided by Louisiana State Police:

BATON ROUGE, La. - Earlier today (Wednesday, November 3, 2021), investigators with the Louisiana State Police Narcotics Unit and Louisiana State Police SWAT executed a search warrant at a residence on 75th Avenue in Baton Rouge, which resulted in the arrest of 60-year-old Bennie Selvage of Baton Rouge.

Bennie Selvage
Bennie Selvage(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

Over the past month, Investigators began investigating Selvage for distribution of fentanyl and heroin in East Baton Rouge Parish. Based on information obtained from the investigation, Investigators were able to secure a search warrant for Selvage’s residence. As a result of the search warrant $6,798.70 in U.S. currency, a .38 caliber revolver, 43 grams of fentanyl, and 18 grams of marijuana were seized. Selvage was in the residence at the time the search warrant was executed.

Selvage was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for violating the following statues: LRS 40:966 Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl, LRS 14:95E Possession of a Firearm with Controlled Dangerous Substance, LRS 14:95.1 Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Fugitive from East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (Failure to Register as a Sex Offender).

