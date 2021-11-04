Stop stigmas, superhero syndrome by being a part of The Healthy Men Project

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This story is for all the men in our lives; as we know, guys tend to put off going to the doctor and ignore symptoms. Just thinking and talking about health can be a huge first step for a lot of you.

Experts with Baton Rouge General said 65% of men say they avoid going to the doctor as long as possible. They attribute this to various reasons, but two big ones are stigmas and the “superhero syndrome.” Many men buy into the stigma that they should be strong enough to handle things on their own. They may convince themselves that seeing a doctor is a sign of weakness and that their condition will improve on its own.

In an annual Cleveland Clinic survey, most men (82%) said they try to stay healthy to live longer for family and friends who rely on them, yet only half report that they’re getting that all-important preventative care.

Baton Rouge General is launching The Healthy Men Project to encourage men ages 30-50 to be more proactive about their health and set goals that work for them. The campaign was postponed in July because of the fourth COVID-19 surge. The kick-off event will be Saturday, Nov. 6, at BRG’s Bluebonnet campus from 8-10 a.m.

The free event will combine the “need-to-do” tasks like health screenings and Ask the Expert stations with some “fun-to-do” stuff, including coffee tastings, batting challenges and more.

Men who attend the kick-off event will have several opportunities to check in on their health:

Cholesterol, Glucose and Blood Pressure Test

Grip Strength and Balance Assessment

Body Fat % Scale and Waist Circumference Check

Ask the Experts: sports medicine, primary care, urgent care, oncology, colon and rectal surgery

Allergy screening with The Allergy, Asthma & Sinus Center

Create your ideal hydration/IV therapy “cocktail” card

Find your perfect shoe fit with New Balance of Baton Rouge

Test out your upper body strength with UpTown Climbing

After the kick-off event, men can continue to enroll in The Healthy Men Project through the end of the year, with the project heading into full swing in January. Participants will receive regular e-mail check-ins with health tips, local perks and an easy way to share the progress they’ve made, no matter how big or small. They’ll also have access to a host of benefits, from a t-shirt and nutrition consult to free classes and hydration therapy discounts. By sharing a step they’re taking to get healthier each month, participants will be entered to win the grand prize – a Traeger grill – as well as gift cards along the way.

