SPORTSLINE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Woodlawn RB Amani Givens

By Kevin Batiste
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Woodlawn provided two Sportsline Players of the Week in October in quarterback Rickie Collins and wide receiver Jaylon Henry, and now, it is the Panthers’ running back stealing the show to start November.

Senior running back Amani Givens had arguably his greatest performance on Friday, October 29, against Catholic High. Givens ran for a career-high 161 yards on 22 carries, which is just over seven yards a pop.

The running back also scored three touchdowns. None was bigger than a 50-yard dash in the fourth quarter that tied the game at 28-28.

The Panthers got the ball back on an onside kick then eventually scored the go-ahead touchdown to pull off the huge upset over the top-ranked team in Class 5A.

SPORTSLINE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Woodlawn RB Amani Givens
