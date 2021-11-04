One person shot on North Street, BRPD investigating
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a reported shooting around midnight Thursday, Nov. 4 that left at least one person hurt.
According to a spokesman with the department, law enforcement responded to the shooting in the 4500 block of North Street.
The victim’s injuries have been ruled as non-life threatening.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
