Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

One person shot on North Street, BRPD investigating

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a reported shooting around midnight Thursday, Nov. 4 that left at least one person hurt.

According to a spokesman with the department, law enforcement responded to the shooting in the 4500 block of North Street.

The victim’s injuries have been ruled as non-life threatening.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Mire
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several parishes taken into custody
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper
Seeley and Sam
6-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop
Torence Hatch, aka Lil Boosie, was booked into the Fulton County Jail for charges stemming from...
Lil Boosie arrested after chaotic show, fight in Atlanta
Malik Williams, 18, and Shameka Holloman, 20, have been extradited to Baton Rouge from Houston,...
Escapee from juvenile detention center, his girlfriend extradited to Baton Rouge from Houston

Latest News

The Healthy Men Project encourages men to be more proactive about health
The Healthy Men Project encourages men to be more proactive about health
Stop stigmas, superhero syndrome by being a part of The Healthy Men Project
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, November 4
Gloomy today, but looking good for the weekend
Law enforcement officers urge people to be extra aware of their surroundings, as they expect a...
Law enforcement expects rise in crime as holiday season approaches, offers tips to keep you safe