Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Gloomy today, but looking good for the weekend

By Steve Caparotta
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A gloomy day is on tap for the region as clouds linger in the wake of a cold front that moved through on Wednesday. A few light showers this morning should exit by or before lunchtime, but clouds will be tougher to shake, resulting in highs only in the low to mid 60s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, November 4
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, November 4(WAFB)
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, November 4
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, November 4(WAFB)

Skies will finally clear tonight as an upper-air disturbance slides to our east and drier air filters in from the north. Clearing skies will allow for a slightly cooler start on Friday, with lows in the mid to upper 40s. But mostly sunny skies should make for a nice end to the week as highs reach the upper 60s to near 70°.

Weather looks just about picture perfect for any outdoor plans this weekend. Mornings will remain on the cool side, but afternoon temperatures will rebound into the low 70s under generally sunny skies. That’s great news for the final weekend of the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair and Southern’s home football game against Florida A&M.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, November 4
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, November 4(WAFB)
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, November 4
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, November 4(WAFB)
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, November 4
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, November 4(WAFB)

Nice weather should continue into the mid part of next week, with temperatures slowly trending a bit warmer. It looks as though our next cold front will arrive by Thursday or Friday, producing scattered showers and t-storms, followed by another shot of cooler air as we head into the following weekend.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, November 4
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, November 4(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Mire
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several parishes taken into custody
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper
Seeley and Sam
6-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop
Torence Hatch, aka Lil Boosie, was booked into the Fulton County Jail for charges stemming from...
Lil Boosie arrested after chaotic show, fight in Atlanta
Malik Williams, 18, and Shameka Holloman, 20, have been extradited to Baton Rouge from Houston,...
Escapee from juvenile detention center, his girlfriend extradited to Baton Rouge from Houston

Latest News

9News Alert at 4 weather- Nov. 3, 2021
9News Alert at 4 weather: Nov. 3, 2021
Wednesday, November 3, 2021
Cooler temps, a few showers on the way
FIRST ALERT 12 P.M. FORECAST: Wednesday, Nov. 3
FIRST ALERT 12 P.M. FORECAST: Wednesday, Nov. 3
Wednesday, November 3, 2021
Cooler temps, a few showers on the way