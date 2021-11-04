Gloomy today, but looking good for the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A gloomy day is on tap for the region as clouds linger in the wake of a cold front that moved through on Wednesday. A few light showers this morning should exit by or before lunchtime, but clouds will be tougher to shake, resulting in highs only in the low to mid 60s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, November 4 (WAFB)

Skies will finally clear tonight as an upper-air disturbance slides to our east and drier air filters in from the north. Clearing skies will allow for a slightly cooler start on Friday, with lows in the mid to upper 40s. But mostly sunny skies should make for a nice end to the week as highs reach the upper 60s to near 70°.

Weather looks just about picture perfect for any outdoor plans this weekend. Mornings will remain on the cool side, but afternoon temperatures will rebound into the low 70s under generally sunny skies. That’s great news for the final weekend of the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair and Southern’s home football game against Florida A&M.

Nice weather should continue into the mid part of next week, with temperatures slowly trending a bit warmer. It looks as though our next cold front will arrive by Thursday or Friday, producing scattered showers and t-storms, followed by another shot of cooler air as we head into the following weekend.

