FUGITIVE: Man wanted on domestic abuse, cruelty to juveniles charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in locating wanted fugitive Shedrick Lanaute.

Investigators say Lanaute, 35, is wanted on charges of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, domestic abuse battery, cruelty to juveniles, and simple criminal damage to property.

Lanaute is described by deputies as 5′6″ tall, weighing 195 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on Lanaute’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP(7867), submit a tip anonymously from our website www.crimestoppersbr.com , or download the free anonymous P3 Tips App.

Officials say you do not have to give your name to collect this or any Crime Stoppers Reward but you must call Crime Stoppers.

