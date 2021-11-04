Deputies arrest man accused of raping children

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A suspected sexual predator is behind bars following an investigation that started in mid-October, according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Leland Falcon said Layne Barras, 26, of Napoleonville, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 3, and booked on two counts of first-degree rape (aggravated).

He added an Assumption Parish grand jury indicted Barras after being presented with evidence about the alleged crimes.

The evidence includes information that is extremely graphic in nature, detectives stated.

Barras remains behind bars with no bond, according to Falcon.

