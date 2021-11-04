Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

CATS asking voters to renew property tax mileage to fund mass transit system

By Austin Kemker
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Capital Area Transit System (CATS) is asking voters to renew a millage that has helped fund the mass transit system for the last 10 years.

Currently, in Baton Rouge, property owners pay a 10.6 millage, in Baker property owners pay a 9.6 millage. In Baton Rouge, that translates to $106 for every $100,000 your property is appraised for. It would be slightly less for Baker.

According to CATS, if the millage is not renewed, it would struggle to maintain its current operation level, and the 2.9 million rides it reportedly gives each year would be in jeopardy.

“We would have to drastically reduce service to a point where we would wonder if it was worth putting it out there,” said Theo Richards, Business Development Director for CATS. “We’re talking about extended wait times, we’re talking about people not being able to get to work on time, doctor appointments, stuff like that.”

Not everyone is on board with the renewal. Patrick McCarron, a property owner, says he does not think the return on investment is worth it.

“I think they think they’re doing good but it’s really not doing good for the community because the costs far exceed the benefits we’re getting,” McCarron said.

Early voting ends Saturday, Nov. 6. Election Day is Nov. 13.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Mire
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several parishes taken into custody
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper
Seeley and Sam
6-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop
Torence Hatch, aka Lil Boosie, was booked into the Fulton County Jail for charges stemming from...
Lil Boosie arrested after chaotic show, fight in Atlanta
Malik Williams, 18, and Shameka Holloman, 20, have been extradited to Baton Rouge from Houston,...
Escapee from juvenile detention center, his girlfriend extradited to Baton Rouge from Houston

Latest News

Lawmakers plan to reauthorize the National Flood Insurance Program
Sens. Bill Cassidy (left) and John Kennedy (right)
La. senators join effort to overturn Biden vaccine mandate for large companies
R-Louisiana
US Sen. John Kennedy talks about flood insurance, La. economy, immigration, vaccine mandate
Vote here sign.
La. voters to vote on four proposed constitutional amendments on Nov. 13