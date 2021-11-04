Ask the Expert
Baton Rouge woman dies from injuries following St. Martin Parish crash

Kelsey Baptiste, 25, of Baton Rouge was killed in a crash on I-10 West on Sunday, Oct. 31.
Kelsey Baptiste, 25, of Baton Rouge was killed in a crash on I-10 West on Sunday, Oct. 31.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Information provided by Louisiana State Police Troop I:

ST. MARTIN PARISH - Shortly before 9:00 p.m. on October 31, 2021, Louisiana State Police Troop I responded to a three-vehicle crash on I-10 West between Henderson and Breaux Bridge (near milepost 112). The crash claimed the life of 25-year-old Kelsey K. Baptiste of Baton Rouge.

The initial investigation revealed Baptiste was one of seven occupants in a 2006 Nissan Altima. For unknown reasons, the Altima became disabled in the left travel lane of I-10 westbound near Mile Marker 112. Baptiste and the driver were outside of the vehicle attempting to alert approaching traffic of the disabled vehicle. Baptiste re-entered the vehicle just before it was struck by a 2009 Infinity G37. Following the collision, Baptiste was ejected from the vehicle. She landed in the right lane of travel and was then struck by a 2021 Volkswagen Euro Van.

Baptiste was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. On November 3, 2021, Troop I was notified Baptiste had succumbed to her injuries. The driver of the Altima, who had jumped over the barrier wall just prior to the crash, and other passengers sustained non-life threatening injuries ranging from minor to moderate. The driver of the Infinity was properly restrained and sustained minor injuries. The driver and occupants of the Volkswagen were restrained and not injured.

While impairment is not suspected, standard toxicology samples were submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

