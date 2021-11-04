Baton Rouge area residents react to COVID vaccine workplace mandate

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Vaccines and COVID-19 testing could soon be mandatory where you work if you work somewhere that has more than 100 employees .

The federal government is giving larger companies 30 days to decide if they’re going to require vaccines or implement weekly testing. They have to have things in place by Jan. 4.

Some people we talked to agree with the Biden administration’s latest effort to combat coronavirus.

“I feel like everyone that is around other people should be mandated to take the vaccine,” Rebecca Wiltz said, adding she and her family are all vaccinated, “Everyone in this area just about has lost friends or family members to covid and we don’t want it to be our children, we don’t want it to be our spouse and I think we all should have consideration for each other’s health.”

Louisiana’s two senators are working to overturn the mandate for large companies. And others we talked to agree:

“The vaccine mandate is totally unamerican for anyone, for any company,” Katherine Adams said.

Adams said there is not enough testing for the vaccine to be mandatory.

“We have the right to refuse, we have the right to talk to our doctors, we have the right to decide what we will and will not put into our bodies,” Adams said.

The vaccine and testing mandate is facing challenges from 24 state attorneys general, including Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry.

