Traffic backed up on Basin Bridge; I-10 West closed at Whiskey Bay

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Traffic is backed up for several miles on I-10 West on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge due to a crash, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).

The crash, which happened shortly before 12:15 p.m., initially shut down all of I-10 West at mile marker 126.

However, crews shut down I-10 West at mile marker 127 around 1:10 p.m.

Traffic is currently backed up for miles. Officials recommend drivers use an alternate route if traveling to Lafayette from the Baton Rouge area.

I-10 West is now closed at Mile Marker 127 (Whiskey Bay). Congestion has reached LA 3000 (Ramah). Motorists are advised to use an alternate. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) November 3, 2021

