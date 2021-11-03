Traffic backed up on Basin Bridge; I-10 West closed at Whiskey Bay
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Traffic is backed up for several miles on I-10 West on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge due to a crash, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).
The crash, which happened shortly before 12:15 p.m., initially shut down all of I-10 West at mile marker 126.
However, crews shut down I-10 West at mile marker 127 around 1:10 p.m.
Traffic is currently backed up for miles. Officials recommend drivers use an alternate route if traveling to Lafayette from the Baton Rouge area.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.