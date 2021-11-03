Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Traffic backed up on Basin Bridge; I-10 West closed at Whiskey Bay

Traffic is backed up on the Basin Bridge due to a crash on I-10 West.
Traffic is backed up on the Basin Bridge due to a crash on I-10 West.(DOTD)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Traffic is backed up for several miles on I-10 West on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge due to a crash, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).

The crash, which happened shortly before 12:15 p.m., initially shut down all of I-10 West at mile marker 126.

However, crews shut down I-10 West at mile marker 127 around 1:10 p.m.

Traffic is currently backed up for miles. Officials recommend drivers use an alternate route if traveling to Lafayette from the Baton Rouge area.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Mire
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several parishes taken into custody
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper
Seeley and Sam
6-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop
Torence Hatch, aka Lil Boosie, was booked into the Fulton County Jail for charges stemming from...
Lil Boosie arrested after chaotic show, fight in Atlanta
Kenyon Walker
EBRSO: Man admitted to shooting, killing 19-year-old girlfriend after argument, victim’s identity released

Latest News

Equipment is cleaning up the scene now, so I-12 west at Airline should be open within the next...
All lanes open on I-12 West at Airline Highway after countertops fall onto highway
Officials say both lanes of I-10 East in Grosse Tete are now open after a vehicle fire that...
I-10 East at Grosse Tete reopens following earlier vehicle fire
Sheriff: LA 1 closed near Dow Chemical due to overturned tanker truck
Small plane crashes along I-12
Small plane crashes along I-12 in Tangipahoa Parish