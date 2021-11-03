Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Sanity hearing set; indictments returned in deadly southeast La. rampage

Aaron Morgan
Aaron Morgan(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Foster
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A sanity hearing has been set for a Louisiana man accused of killing his grandmother, stabbing his mother, and shooting three strangers in early August.

During a court appearance Wednesday, November 3, a district judge granted a request to evaluate the mental competency of accused gunman Aaron Morgan. A sanity hearing is set to happen on December 16.

Morgan was also indicted on 16 counts of various charges Wednesday, which include:

  • Second-degree murder (1 count)
  • Attempted first-degree murder (5 counts)
  • Aggravated assault on a peace officer (5 counts)
  • Attempted armed robbery (3 counts)
  • Armed robbery (1 count)
  • Theft of a motor vehicle (1 count)

RELATED STORIES:

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Mire
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several parishes taken into custody
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper
Seeley and Sam
6-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop
Torence Hatch, aka Lil Boosie, was booked into the Fulton County Jail for charges stemming from...
Lil Boosie arrested after chaotic show, fight in Atlanta
Malik Williams, 18, and Shameka Holloman, 20, have been extradited to Baton Rouge from Houston,...
Escapee from juvenile detention center, his girlfriend extradited to Baton Rouge from Houston

Latest News

Man shot in July dies more than 3 months later, police say
WAVE file photo of a child being administered a vaccine.
CDC, LDH recommend Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for all children ages 5-11
Officials with the Baton Rouge Rouge Police Department say they are investigating a fatal...
Police identify man fatally shot at hotel on Constitution Ave.
Officials with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) announced on Thursday, Sept. 2 they are...
After deadly evacuation, 7 La. nursing homes will remain shuttered for months