Sanity hearing set; indictments returned in deadly southeast La. rampage

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A sanity hearing has been set for a Louisiana man accused of killing his grandmother, stabbing his mother, and shooting three strangers in early August.

During a court appearance Wednesday, November 3, a district judge granted a request to evaluate the mental competency of accused gunman Aaron Morgan. A sanity hearing is set to happen on December 16.

Morgan was also indicted on 16 counts of various charges Wednesday, which include:

Second-degree murder (1 count)

Attempted first-degree murder (5 counts)

Aggravated assault on a peace officer (5 counts)

Attempted armed robbery (3 counts)

Armed robbery (1 count)

Theft of a motor vehicle (1 count)

RELATED STORIES:

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.