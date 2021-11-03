REPORT: Taysom Hill listed as ‘limited’ in practice after returning from concussion

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill was listed as limited in practice Wednesday, Nov. 3 after returning from concussion protocol, according to a report from ESPN’s NFL reporter Mike Triplett.

Saints QB Taysom Hill was back participating in practice Wednesday. It’s unclear if that means he has fully cleared the concussion protocol, though — and still no word from the Saints on whether Hill or Trevor Siemian will start at quarterback Sunday. — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) November 3, 2021

Hill did not play Sunday, Oct. 31 in the Saints win over their division rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers in which starting quarterback Jameis Winston suffered a season-ending ACL injury.

Left tackle Terron Armstead (groin), defensive end Payton Turner (calf), and running back Dwayne Washington (neck) were also limited in practice Wednesday, according to Triplett.

Triplett also reported the following Saints players did not practice Wednesday due to injury:

Safety Malcolm Jenkins (knee), defensive end Carl Granderson (shoulder), and wide receiver Ty Montgomery (hamstring).

The Saints host another NFC South rival, the Atlanta Falcons, at 12 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7 at the Ceasars Superdome.

