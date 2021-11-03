Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

REPORT: Taysom Hill listed as ‘limited’ in practice after returning from concussion

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) points during the team's NFL football training...
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) points during the team's NFL football training camp practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Airline Drive in Metairie, La. Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)(STAFF PHOTO BY MAX BECHERER | Times-Picayune | The Advocate )
By Nick Gremillion
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill was listed as limited in practice Wednesday, Nov. 3 after returning from concussion protocol, according to a report from ESPN’s NFL reporter Mike Triplett.

Hill did not play Sunday, Oct. 31 in the Saints win over their division rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers in which starting quarterback Jameis Winston suffered a season-ending ACL injury.

Left tackle Terron Armstead (groin), defensive end Payton Turner (calf), and running back Dwayne Washington (neck) were also limited in practice Wednesday, according to Triplett.

RELATED SAINTS STORIES:

Triplett also reported the following Saints players did not practice Wednesday due to injury:

Safety Malcolm Jenkins (knee), defensive end Carl Granderson (shoulder), and wide receiver Ty Montgomery (hamstring).

The Saints host another NFC South rival, the Atlanta Falcons, at 12 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7 at the Ceasars Superdome.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Mire
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several parishes taken into custody
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper
Seeley and Sam
6-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop
Torence Hatch, aka Lil Boosie, was booked into the Fulton County Jail for charges stemming from...
Lil Boosie arrested after chaotic show, fight in Atlanta
Malik Williams, 18, and Shameka Holloman, 20, have been extradited to Baton Rouge from Houston,...
Escapee from juvenile detention center, his girlfriend extradited to Baton Rouge from Houston

Latest News

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) warms up prior to the start of an NFL...
OBJ’s future in Cleveland unsure; Saints showed interest
NFL insider Ian Rapoport said Wednesday (Nov. 3) that Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas has...
Saints’ Michael Thomas says he won’t return to field this season
"Have you heard who is showing up again to the Big Game?" Brees tweeted.
Cryptic Brees tweet amid QB trouble spurs Saints fans
Saints host the Falcons on Sunday.
Jeff Duncan analyzes the Saints options at QB