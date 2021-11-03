Police identify man fatally shot at hotel on Constitution Ave.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Rouge Police Department say they are investigating a fatal shooting at a hotel on Constitution Avenue.

The victim was found shot outside of a room at the Comfort Inn, located at 4924 Constitution Avenue, shortly before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3.

Baton Rouge police responded to a shooting at a hotel off Constitution Avenue Wednesday morning. (Brandon Shackelford)

Police identified the victim as Christopher Norman, 38, of Baton Rouge.

Investigators say Norman was shot while involved in a physical altercation with another individual.

The shooting remains under investigation by Baton Rouge Police Department.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.