Police identify man fatally shot at hotel on Constitution Ave.
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Rouge Police Department say they are investigating a fatal shooting at a hotel on Constitution Avenue.
The victim was found shot outside of a room at the Comfort Inn, located at 4924 Constitution Avenue, shortly before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3.
Police identified the victim as Christopher Norman, 38, of Baton Rouge.
Investigators say Norman was shot while involved in a physical altercation with another individual.
The shooting remains under investigation by Baton Rouge Police Department.
