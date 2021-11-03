Ask the Expert
Nonprofit collecting Halloween candy, building care packages for soldiers overseas

The nonprofit BR Solider Outreach collects your Halloween candy at various drop-off locations for your family members overseas.(BR Soldier Outreach)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Being a soldier deployed and far away from home is one of the hardest things of a deployment.

Not only do service members miss their friends and family, but they miss the simple comforts of home.

They have a list of drop-off locations HERE.

You can also get involved and learn more about upcoming events on their Facebook page @BRsoldieroutreach

