Nonprofit collecting Halloween candy, building care packages for soldiers overseas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Being a soldier deployed and far away from home is one of the hardest things of a deployment.

Not only do service members miss their friends and family, but they miss the simple comforts of home.

The nonprofit BR Solider Outreach collects your Halloween candy at various drop-off locations for your family members overseas.

They have a list of drop-off locations HERE .

You can also get involved and learn more about upcoming events on their Facebook page @BRsoldieroutreach

