Nonprofit collecting Halloween candy, building care packages for soldiers overseas
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Being a soldier deployed and far away from home is one of the hardest things of a deployment.
Not only do service members miss their friends and family, but they miss the simple comforts of home.
The nonprofit BR Solider Outreach collects your Halloween candy at various drop-off locations for your family members overseas.
They have a list of drop-off locations HERE.
You can also get involved and learn more about upcoming events on their Facebook page @BRsoldieroutreach
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.