Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Man shot in July dies more than 3 months later, police say

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man who was shot back in July has died more than three months later, police say.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) say Jonathan Gray, 19, of Baton Rouge, was shot around 11 p.m. on July 20 in the 1500 block of Curtis Street.

Gray died on Wednesday, Nov. 3, from gunshot injuries sustained during the shooting.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call BRPD’s Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Mire
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several parishes taken into custody
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper
Seeley and Sam
6-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop
Torence Hatch, aka Lil Boosie, was booked into the Fulton County Jail for charges stemming from...
Lil Boosie arrested after chaotic show, fight in Atlanta
Malik Williams, 18, and Shameka Holloman, 20, have been extradited to Baton Rouge from Houston,...
Escapee from juvenile detention center, his girlfriend extradited to Baton Rouge from Houston

Latest News

Aaron Morgan
Sanity hearing set; indictments returned in deadly southeast La. rampage
WAVE file photo of a child being administered a vaccine.
CDC, LDH recommend Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for all children ages 5-11
Officials with the Baton Rouge Rouge Police Department say they are investigating a fatal...
Police identify man fatally shot at hotel on Constitution Ave.
Officials with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) announced on Thursday, Sept. 2 they are...
After deadly evacuation, 7 La. nursing homes will remain shuttered for months