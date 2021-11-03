Man shot in July dies more than 3 months later, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man who was shot back in July has died more than three months later, police say.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) say Jonathan Gray, 19, of Baton Rouge, was shot around 11 p.m. on July 20 in the 1500 block of Curtis Street.

Gray died on Wednesday, Nov. 3, from gunshot injuries sustained during the shooting.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call BRPD’s Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

