Man pleads not guilty to killing state trooper, woman
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A man has pleaded not guilty to charges he shot and killed a state trooper and a woman during a multi-parish crime spree last month.
Authorities say Matthew Mire ambushed Master Trooper Adam Gaubert while he sat in his patrol car writing reports at an intersection in Prairieville, La.
Mire is then accused of shooting two people at a house less than a mile away. One woman was killed, according to investigators.
Mire was indicted by an Ascension Parish jury on two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, and other charges on Oct. 14.
Mire could face the death penalty if he is convicted.
RELATED STORIES:
- Matthew Mire now in max security at Angola
- Multi-parish shooting spree suspect indicted in Ascension Parish, faces additional charges in Livingston & EBR
- Matthew Mire released from hospital; taken to prison wearing slain trooper’s handcuffs
- LSP plans to implement new procedures after trooper ambush killing
- LSP mourns death of Master Trooper Adam Gaubert
- La. shooting spree suspect under ‘constant’ watch at medical facility
- How long was La. trooper injured before being found? LSP investigating
- Trooper killed by suspect during multi-parish crime spree, according to LSP
- Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several parishes taken into custody
- LPSO investigating double shooting in connection with multi-parish crime spree
Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.