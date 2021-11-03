I-12 West closed at Airline Highway
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - State Police say a tractor-trailer lost its load of stone countertops on I-12 West at Airline early Wednesday, Nov. 3, causing the highway to shutdown. I-12 west-bound traffic is backing up into Denham Springs.
Florida Boulevard, Old Hammond Highway, and Airline Highway are your alternates back to I-12 West.
Equipment is cleaning up the scene now, so I-12 west at Airline should be open within the next hour.
