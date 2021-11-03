EBR School leaders hope to provide more dual enrollment opportunities & job training during high school

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Every parent hopes their child leaves high school ready for the world in front of them.

But are schools in Baton Rouge doing enough, to prepare kids who are looking for options besides college?

East Baton Rouge Parish School leaders and stakeholders got a first-hand look, at what they’re doing in Miami Public Schools, to provide students with all sorts of training.

EBR School officials want to take some of these innovative ideas they saw in action, and bring them into the classroom to prepare them for life after high school.

From repairing a car to learning how to cook up something delicious…

Students at Miami Educational Center also learn how to fix large and small scale vehicles. And the technology behind figuring out when something is wrong with a car. @ebrpschools @WAFB pic.twitter.com/CmKREbyc43 — Lester Duhé (@LesterDuhe) November 2, 2021

And new robotics technology that can be applied to the real world, to even fight off coastal erosion.

A lot of classes here focus on marine science and studying the ocean, as they are right on Biscayne Bay. Very impressive campus and classrooms. @WAFB https://t.co/7yfJRfazQl pic.twitter.com/geHDQZTBAR — Lester Duhé (@LesterDuhe) November 2, 2021

That’s all happening at Miami-Dade County Public Schools, so could that happen in the future for Baton Rouge schools?

“In order for us to create this new East Baton Rouge Parish School System, a new Baton Rouge connecting to families and growth, this is the direction to go to,” said Dr. Sito Narcisse, Superintendent of the East Baton Rouge Parish School System.

A lot of public schools in Miami, focus on career and technical education, along with equipping students with job-ready skills once they graduate, and even industry certifications.

Now we are at Miami Lakes Educational Center. This campus really focuses on career and technical education for students. Right now the group is touring a Robotics/Engineering classroom @WAFB @ebrpschools pic.twitter.com/5hcJ4vx4aH — Lester Duhé (@LesterDuhe) November 2, 2021

“So, a lot of our students could go straight into the job market, they can continue on with their education. But what we’re trying to promote, what career and technical education looks different than what it did 20 years ago,” said Ben Necaise, Associate Superintendent of Workforce Development.

And the school system can enhance its existing programs through private-public partnerships, with folks like BRAC and the Mayor-President’s Office.

“In fact, we are in a period of a labor shortage where companies are really trying to grow, but they’re struggling to find people. It’s an incredible opportunity to tap into students in high school, to be on track to get jobs right out of high school,” said Adam Knapp? President & CEO of BRAC.

“And what we can start implementing on the grounds immediately, the superintendent and the mayor had two very strong visions for this trip. And that’s putting action in place and we’re ready to get started,” said Courtney Scott, Assistant CAO, EBR Parish.

Some Miami schools thrive in dual enrollment opportunities, where students can earn college credits, while they’re still in high school.

Superintendent Narcisse says with LSU, Southern, and BRCC nearby, it’s possible to expand those partnerships.

“We can close the gap much quicker in Baton Rouge I think, because we have all these institutions in our backyard, and my goal is making sure that we’re taking advantage of that as a city,” said Narcisse.

“And I think Miami-Dade stands as a good perspective on what can be done. And I think there’s no better way than actually seeing it, experiencing it, getting your questions answered, and connecting with leaders and educational entities to get there,” said Alberto Carvalho, superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools.

“We are in a prime time in Baton Rouge right now to break through a lot of stuff and not be stagnant. Or keep a status quo approach to education. It’s not about what we’re trying to hold on to, it’s what can we innovate and continue to build. So our kids and our city, can grow,” said Narcisse.

The trip as a whole was really was an opportunity to learn how to transform learning for EBR students.

Dr. Narcisse is hopeful to implement these new ideas swiftly.

The group returns to Baton Rouge on Wednesday.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.