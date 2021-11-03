Crash involving multiple vehicles, including school bus, blocks lanes on Airline Hwy

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus.

Officials said no injuries were reported.

The crash happened on Airline Hwy at LA 431, according to a spokesman with APSO. He added a couple of lanes are blocked on Airline.

