Crash involving multiple vehicles, including school bus, blocks lanes on Airline Hwy
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus.
Officials said no injuries were reported.
The crash happened on Airline Hwy at LA 431, according to a spokesman with APSO. He added a couple of lanes are blocked on Airline.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.