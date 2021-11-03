Cooler temps, a few showers on the way

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A cold front slowly dropping south through the area will result in considerable cloud cover and slightly cooler temperatures today.

Highs are expected to top out in the low 70s this afternoon, with only a slight chance of a light shower by mid to late afternoon.

The front will make it down to the coast by tonight, but a weak upper-air disturbance moving in from the west will give us overcast skies and a slightly better chance of some light showers from late tonight into Thursday. We’ve lowered rain chances into the 20%-30% range since the disturbance won’t have much moisture to work with on the back side of the front.

Thursday will be a bit of an ugly day overall as overcast conditions persist and temperatures struggle to reach the low 60s. A few light showers will also remain possible into at least early afternoon, but any rain in our area looks to be minimal and many may not see any at all.

As the disturbance slides eastward and the cold front moves farther into the Gulf, drier air will settle in and set the stage for another nice fall weekend. Morning lows will range from the mid to upper 40s, with afternoon highs in the upper 60s on Friday and low 70s for Saturday and Sunday. Things look just about perfect for outdoor events like Live After 5, the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair, and Southern football.

The extended forecast shows generally dry and pleasant weather into the mid part of next week, with a few showers possible by late in the week with our next cold front.

