Companion Animal Alliance caring for more pets than usual this fall

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - According to Companion Animal Alliance, dogs, cats, and even tortoises are increasingly being taken into shelters this year.

“Normally, during the summer, we can see up to 50 animals arrive per day,” said Emily Jackson, grants and communications director for CAA. “Unfortunately, that has extended into these fall months.”

Jackson added they think part of the reason may be more people losing income due to COVID.

“One major reason we’re seeing surrenders is due to home life changes and challenges, like eviction or moving into affordable housing, where pets might not be allowed or certain breeds might not be allowed,” explained Jackson.

To help more pets get adopted, CAA is transporting pets to places where there are shortages.

“Shelters in the north, which might have a shortage of dogs or cats, which seems crazy to us down here in Louisiana. We partner with national shelters and send our pets where there might be a shortage,” said Jackson.

She pointed out they are also starting programs to help people train their pets better.

“If you’re preparing to surrender for a reason because of behavior, our team is equipped to help you. We want to do everything we can to make sure your animal stays in your home because that’s where they’re happiest,” noted Jackson.

Wednesday, one man adopting a dog said he’s choosing a pet in a shelter because he believes in second chances.

“There are some really good dogs here,” said Myles Daniels. “People should try to give a dog a second chance or cat or anything like that.”

CLICK HERE for more information about adopting and fostering pets.

