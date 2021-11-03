Ask the Expert
BRFD responds to apartment fire

By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) responded to an apartment fire on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Firefighters were called out to Bellemont Victoria II Apartments just before 8:00 p.m.

When firefighters arrived at the scene they found smoke coming out of an apartment window.

Once firefighters made entry into the apartment they were able to put out the fire that they found in the bedroom.

Firefighters determined the fire was started by an iron that was accidentally left sitting on the bed.

The apartment suffered heavy smoke damage and one person is displaced due to the fire.

