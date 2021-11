BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge police responded to a shooting at a hotel off Constitution Avenue Wednesday morning.

The victim was found outside of a room at the Comfort Inn, located at 4924 Constitution Avenue.

Police spokesman Sergeant Don Coppola said the victim’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

