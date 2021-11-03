Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

From bad to worse: Pelicans breakout rookie Herb Jones out with concussion

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) fouls Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young as he...
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) fouls Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young as he chases down an inbound pass in the final seconds of the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. The Hawks won 102-99. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The wheels came off of the Pelicans’ (1-7) season before it even began with Zion out with injury and now breakout rookie Herb Jones may be out for an undetermined amount of time with a concussion.

The injury occurred in Tuesday’s loss to Western Conference Champions, the Phoenix Suns 112-100 due to friendly fire from center Jonas Valančiūnas’s elbow to his head.

“Per the NBA’s Concussion Policy, Jones must go through the return-to-participation process, which can begin no earlier than 24 hours from the time of injury,” said a team source. “The return-to-participation process includes a series of steps designed to ensure an athlete exhibits symptom-free behavior before resuming full basketball activities. There is no timeframe to complete the process, as each injury and player is different and recovery time can vary in each case.”

Despite the team’s lack of winning, Jones has been one of the brightest narratives to come out of the current season. With so many players out with injury, Jones got a chance to start in the second game of the season and has shined well, often taking on the defensive assignment of guarding the opposing team’s best player.

The forward, who is a second-round pick out of Alabama, was a part of a Pelican attack that built a 20-point point lead over the Suns in the first half on Tuesday. Without Jones, the Pelicans’ defense suffered and the team failed to capitalize and close the game out for a win.

Jones is averaging 6 ppg and 2.3 rpg.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Mire
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several parishes taken into custody
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper
Seeley and Sam
6-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop
Torence Hatch, aka Lil Boosie, was booked into the Fulton County Jail for charges stemming from...
Lil Boosie arrested after chaotic show, fight in Atlanta
Kenyon Walker
EBRSO: Man admitted to shooting, killing 19-year-old girlfriend after argument, victim’s identity released

Latest News

New Orleans Pelicans go winless on their three-game homestand.
Barrett scores 35 points, Knicks top Pelicans, 123-117
Pelicans fall to 1-5 on the season.
Fox scores 23 to lead Kings past Pelicans, 113-109
Brandon Ingram scored 27 points in a New Orleans Pelicans victory.
Pelicans snap 3-game skid with 107-98 win over Timberwolves
New Orleans Pelicans fall to 0-3 on the 2021-22 season.
Wolves top Pelicans 94-87 on tough ‘D’ after Towns fouls out