All lanes open on I-12 West at Airline Highway after countertops fall onto highway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - I-12 West at Airline Highway is now open after debris on the highway caused several lanes to close early Wednesday morning.

All lanes are open on I-12 West at Airline Hwy. Congestion is approaching Juban Road. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) November 3, 2021

State Police say a tractor-trailer lost its load of stone countertops on I-12 West at Airline Highway causing traffic congestion. I-12 west-bound traffic was backed up into Denham Springs well into the morning.

Stone countertops have fallen off a truck and smashed onto I-12 WEST at Airline. Backups start near O'Neal Lane coming from Denham to Baton Rouge. One great alternate route... Old Hammond to Airline, then back onto I-12 WEST at Airline. pic.twitter.com/HbGd1R0QVJ — WAFB First Alert Traffic (@WAFBTraffic) November 3, 2021

Florida Boulevard, Old Hammond Highway, and Airline Highway served as alternate routes back to I-12 West.

Crews were able to clean up the scene. DOTD announced the roadway’s opening around 9:15 a.m.

The right lane has opened on I-12 WEST at Airline. Debris has been cleaned up. Hopefully officials will open the center and left lanes soon. I-12 westbound traffic is still backed up to Range in Denham. pic.twitter.com/q0u6w902N8 — WAFB First Alert Traffic (@WAFBTraffic) November 3, 2021

