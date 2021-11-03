Ask the Expert
All lanes open on I-12 West at Airline Highway after countertops fall onto highway

Equipment is cleaning up the scene now, so I-12 west at Airline should be open within the next...
Equipment is cleaning up the scene now, so I-12 west at Airline should be open within the next hour.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - I-12 West at Airline Highway is now open after debris on the highway caused several lanes to close early Wednesday morning.

State Police say a tractor-trailer lost its load of stone countertops on I-12 West at Airline Highway causing traffic congestion. I-12 west-bound traffic was backed up into Denham Springs well into the morning.

Florida Boulevard, Old Hammond Highway, and Airline Highway served as alternate routes back to I-12 West.

Crews were able to clean up the scene. DOTD announced the roadway’s opening around 9:15 a.m.

