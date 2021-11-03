Ask the Expert
4 in custody after police chase; vehicle recovered

By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department reported four people were taken into custody following a police chase on Wednesday, Nov. 3.

Officials said the preliminary information was that the vehicle involved in the chase was stolen. The vehicle has been recovered, according to BRPD.

Investigators said the chase started near Goodwood Boulevard and South Flannery Road. They added it ended on Southpark Drive, which is off Coursey Boulevard.

