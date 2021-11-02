Roof repairs could take awhile for some after Hurricane Ida

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Tangipahoa Parish is one of the many places where you’ll still see blue roofs two months after Hurricane Ida.

Luciano Vera with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said more than 33,000 blue roofs have been installed across the hurricane-impacted area.

“So the operation blue roof program, what we tell residents is that it’s a temporary fix until they can get permanent repairs and what we tell them when they sign up is they should get a repair or permanent repair within 30 to 60 days,” Vera said.

While thousands of people with blue roofs wait for repairs, roofing companies are dealing with fewer skilled workers.

“Shingle roofing is a bit of an art form, anybody can learn it but to get great at it it’s a bit of an art form,” Andrew Tramonte, a sales manager at Roofs Restored, said.

Tramonte adds the whole process of getting a roof used to take seven days- from contracts being signed to the last nail being hammered.

Now, depending on your company and the circumstances it can take four to six weeks- but not in all cases.

“Ida has affected us drastically in the ability to get materials from suppliers every contractor right now is having a larger scale of difficulty ensuring high-quality materials are being delivered on time and in the amounts and quantities that they need,” Tramonte said.

Tramonte adds materials and workers aren’t all people have to wait on.

“Most of the homeowners that we’re speaking to the major hesitancy on their end is ‘I’ve not gotten complete information from my insurance company to know exactly what they’re giving me,’” Tramonte said.

Leaving many homeowners waiting under temporary blue roofs until they get a permanent fix.

Tramonte recommends anyone looking for a new roof also thoroughly vet their contractor, and ask them if they already have the materials needed, or if they’re waiting on them to be shipped.

