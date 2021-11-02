BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - North Baton Rouge has one less shopping option for groceries after the “Save A Lot” closed over the weekend costing older residents vital resources that they need here.

Frankie Smith has lived in North Baton Rouge for 21 years. The food is her love language. Every day, she makes home-cooked meals for some of the older folks in the area.

“Half of the time they don’t have anything to eat, if they don’t have someone to bring them something to eat, you know drop it off at their door. You know half of them don’t eat a meal, and this is so concerning,” says Smith.

She’s always happy to make the meals, but since they “Save A Lot” closed down, she’s worried she won’t find the same bulk deals at other grocery stores in the area. “We don’t have anything over here where we can be able to eat healthily, so I am very disappointed in what’s going on,” adds Smith. While she’s disappointed to have to look for a new place to shop, the last thing she’d want to do is disappoint her neighbors who count on her for warm meals.

Smith says it’s not just about the grocery store closing down, to her it’s lights out at yet another business in North Baton Rouge. East Baton Rouge’s Metro Council wants to revitalize the area. They established the North Economic District specifically to bring more businesses to that part of the parish. However, Metro Council Member Chauna Banks says more needs to be done, “So, to have a grocery store in North Baton Rouge, we have to have anchors that also draw people and that was not one of those stores.

There’s no development, no housing for multiple years in that area, so it is a huge loss.” Banks says city leaders need to start taking a different approach for the communities scattered throughout North Baton Rouge because no every neighborhood has the same needs. “It’s going to be a huge task and it has been for the economic development district as it is currently cared to deal with all of those area because it’s really large, we do need more situational operations,” adds Banks.

A lot of the folks in Evangeline area would walk to the “Save A Lot” grocery store, while other stores are almost a mile away. Now older residents will have to figure out a way to get there now.

“Save A Lot” corporation says some of the reasons why they closed down the store was because of financial problems and if it did not fit into their long term plans.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.