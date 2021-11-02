LSU gymnastics to hold fan fest

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU gymnastics will hold a free fan fest and eighth annual Gymnastics 101 Showcase on Friday, December 3.

The event will take place in the Maravich Center.

Fan fest will take place in front of the PMAC from 5:00 p.m-7:00 p.m. This will feature a photo station with the Tigers SEC Championship trophies and the stick crown as well.

The first 1,000 fans that enter the PMAC will receive an LSU Gymnastics t-shirt.

Gym 101 showcases will begin at 7:15 p.m and is free for all fans.

The intrasquad will run like a normal meet and will be the first look at the 2022 squad.

“We are so excited to welcome fans back inside the PMAC and celebrate all that they do for our program,” head coach Jay Clark said. “This event is also extremely important for the team to get into the PMAC for the first time and get used to the equipment. It is a part of the build-up toward 2022 and what should be another exciting season.”

The Tigers will take on West Virginia on Friday, Jan. 7 for the season opener.

