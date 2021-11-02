Ask the Expert
Lowering rain chances for next frontal passage

Pinpoint forecast for Tuesday, Nov. 2.
By Jeff Morrow
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The streak of nice weather days continues Tuesday. Lots of sunshine is in the forecast with highs in the mid 70°s. Clouds return Wednesday which will keep afternoon temperatures a few degrees cooler. We stay dry through the daylight hours with maybe a spotty shower or two Wednesday evening.

Rainfall timing for Wednesday, Nov. 3 and Thursday, Nov. 4.
A disturbance is forecast to drift south along West Louisiana. This feature will only partially clip the local area. The rain chance forecast has been adjusted lower as a result. Instead of likely rain chances Thursday, the First Alert forecast now only calls for scattered showers. Rain amounts for those that see rain will average less than 0.25″.

Futurecast for Thursday, Nov. 4.
A cold front will push through the area Thursday morning. This will lead to a much cooler Thursday afternoon. The coldest of the air will get bogged up to our north. We’ve adjusted morning lows and afternoon highs a few degrees warmer than previous forecasts as we close out the week and move through next weekend.

10 day forecast as of Tuesday, Nov. 2.
The weather will be ideal for outdoor plans this weekend. The nice weather will last into the following work/school week. Another cold front looks to arrive towards the end of next week.

Wanda transitioned to a full-fledged tropical storm and remains a weak tropical storm in the NE Atlantic. Wanda is forecast to remain out to sea before transitioning post-tropical late this week. No other tropical concerns are around for at least the next 5 days.

