Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Louisiana becomes first state to set up new platform to bridge gap between artists and consumers

Louisiana Office of Cultural Development (generic).
Louisiana Office of Cultural Development (generic).(Louisiana Office of Cultural Development Facebook)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following information is from the Louisiana Office of Cultural Development

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Division of the Arts are proud to announce the launch of a new digital platform designed to bridge a gap between artists, cultural communities, and consumers. It is called “Culturalyst” and can be found by clicking here.

Culturalyst is a software company, based in New Orleans, serving artists, providing a free SEO-optimized portfolio website, customizable searches of funding, residencies, gig opportunities, connections to arts support organizations, and more.

The Louisiana Office of Cultural Development, Division of the Arts, and Lieutenant Governor Nungesser are excited to work with Culturalyst to make Louisiana the first state in the country to set up a shared digital infrastructure to elevate and support the people and organizations who create and sustain Louisiana’s incomparable culture.

“When it comes to arts and culture that Feed Your Soul, Louisiana is second to none. Our diverse culture and amazing artists are a huge draw for people when they visit our state. We encourage artists from across Louisiana to utilize this new digital opportunity. It’s a platform to share their work and reach new people not just in Louisiana, but across the country and the world, to show them the value of what it means to be a Louisiana artist,” said Lieutenant Governor Nungesser.

The pandemic exposed a breakdown in accessible support networks for artists and arts organizations. Across Louisiana, regional and local arts councils stepped up in a huge way to support our state’s artists. However, without a centralized one-stop-shop for information, it was difficult to inform artists and arts organizations about resources, opportunities, and relief.

Rather than having each individual cultural city manage siloed digital directories, an expensive and ever-evolving undertaking, Culturalyst provides a shared digital infrastructure that gives each cultural city digital tools to support artists and organizations, while also providing new insight through cultural data that can inform funding and programmatic decisions for the Regional Arts Councils and state cultural offices.

Culturalyst databases are set up for each of the nine Regional Arts Councils in Louisiana. Artists from around the state have started populating these databases with their information and works. If you know a Louisiana-based artist who could benefit from this online tool, you are encouraged to share Culturalyst with them to make their work easier to discover.

The nine Regional databases in Louisiana include:

Culturalyst was born out of a recognition that while economically and socially valuable, local cultural economies lack transparency, are not easy to navigate for the cultural consumer, and don’t equitably serve the people who create culture – local artists and musicians.

For more information, or to sign up as an artist, visit culturalyst.com.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Mire
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several parishes taken into custody
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper
Seeley and Sam
6-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop
Torence Hatch, aka Lil Boosie, was booked into the Fulton County Jail for charges stemming from...
Lil Boosie arrested after chaotic show, fight in Atlanta
Kenyon Walker
EBRSO: Man admitted to shooting, killing 19-year-old girlfriend after argument, victim’s identity released

Latest News

Pinpoint forecast for Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Beautiful weather continues today
Answers relating to COVID vaccines for younger children
What health experts want parents to know about the COVID vaccine for kids
What health experts want parents to know about the COVID vaccine for kids
LSP is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Houma
LSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Houma