Girl dresses up as LSU track star Sha’Carri Richardson for Halloween

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A little girl dressed up as former LSU track star Sha’Carrri Richardson for Halloween and it’s safe to say she won Halloween.

While at LSU Richardson rose to fame as a freshman running a 10.75 to break the 100-meter record at the NCAA Championships. Her winning time made her one of the 10 fastest women in history at just 19-years-old.

In December of 2019, Richardson won The Bowerman. The Bowerman is awarded to the best collegiate track and field athlete.

Richardson was the first freshman to take home the award in its 11-year history.

Richardson was the second LSU athlete to win the award. Kimberlyn Duncan captured it in 2012.

Richardson is currently the sixth-fastest woman of all time who became a household name in the summer of 2021.

The former Tiger clocked a 10.86 in the 100 meters in the Olympic Trials in Oregon.

Richardson took to Twitter on Monday, November 1, to show off the little girl that won Halloween:

She won Halloween 😂🥺❤️😍She’s THAT GIRL 🥇 pic.twitter.com/ZTFxA2z5ju — Sha’Carri Richardson (@itskerrii) November 1, 2021

In the tweet, Richardson said, “She won Halloween She’s THAT GIRL.”

The little girl rocked the same uniform Richardson wore to the Olympic Trials.

It’s safe to say this little girl won a gold medal for best Halloween costume.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.