Frozen shrimp sold in Winn-Dixie stores being recalled due to possible listeria risk

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WAFB) - Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of Winn-Dixie stores, has issued a recall for its Fisherman’s Wharf brand Jumbo Cooked Shrimp, Frozen 16-20 count that is sold in all Winn-Dixie stores.

The company says it’s issuing the recall due to the detection of possible listeria on the product.

The affected product and corresponding UPC code is below:

Fisherman’s Wharf brand Jumbo Cooked Shrimp, Frozen – 16-20 count 16 oz. bag, UPC: 2114003262 with best by date of 04/05/2023

This product was sold in all Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores.

If you still have this product, it should be thrown away or returned to any store for a full refund, the company says.

