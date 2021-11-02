Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Frozen shrimp sold in Winn-Dixie stores being recalled due to possible listeria risk

By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WAFB) - Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of Winn-Dixie stores, has issued a recall for its Fisherman’s Wharf brand Jumbo Cooked Shrimp, Frozen 16-20 count that is sold in all Winn-Dixie stores.

The company says it’s issuing the recall due to the detection of possible listeria on the product.

The affected product and corresponding UPC code is below:

Fisherman’s Wharf brand Jumbo Cooked Shrimp, Frozen – 16-20 count 16 oz. bag, UPC: 2114003262 with best by date of 04/05/2023

Southeastern Grocers is recalling its Fisherman’s Wharf brand Jumbo Cooked Shrimp, Frozen 16-20...
Southeastern Grocers is recalling its Fisherman’s Wharf brand Jumbo Cooked Shrimp, Frozen 16-20 count product due to the possibility of listeria on the product.(Southeastern Grocers)

This product was sold in all Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores.

If you still have this product, it should be thrown away or returned to any store for a full refund, the company says.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Mire
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several parishes taken into custody
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper
Seeley and Sam
6-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop
Torence Hatch, aka Lil Boosie, was booked into the Fulton County Jail for charges stemming from...
Lil Boosie arrested after chaotic show, fight in Atlanta
Kenyon Walker
EBRSO: Man admitted to shooting, killing 19-year-old girlfriend after argument, victim’s identity released

Latest News

New Ronald Greene autopsy dumps crash theory in fatal arrest
New Ronald Greene autopsy dumps crash theory in fatal arrest
Police encourage people to avoid distractions, such as texting, while driving on Halloween.
Police offer ways to enjoy Halloween while staying safe
Police offer ways to enjoy Halloween while staying safe
THE INVESTIGATORS: More than a dozen deficiencies identified at daycare after toddler attacked...
THE INVESTIGATORS: More than a dozen deficiencies identified at daycare after toddler attacked by fe