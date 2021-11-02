Ask the Expert
EBRSO narcotics seizes more than 100 lethal doses of fentanyl

Travis Moore aka "Bishop"
Travis Moore aka "Bishop"
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) narcotics unit seized more than 100 lethal doses of fentanyl.

Over the last three weeks, officials conducted an investigation into Travis Moore aka “Bishop” distributing narcotics to East Baton Rouge Parish Agents.

Agents conducted numerous purchases from Moore which were captured on audio and video.


Over the last three weeks, EBRSO Narcotics conducted an investigation into Travis MOORE AKA "Bishop" relative to him distributing narcotics in East Baton Rouge Parish.(EBRSO)

On Monday, November 1, EBRSO Narcotics with assistance from other officials executed a search warrant at two locations 241 Antioch Rd. and 9524 Avis Ave. After Moore was taken into custody the following items were seized:

2.6 ounces of Fentanyl (street value $5,200)

2.5 ounces of Methamphetamine (street value $1,000)

2 handguns

$20,732 (pending seizure)

Moore is being charged with the following:

-PWITD Sch. II (Fentanyl)

-PWITD Sch. II (Methamphetamine)

-Felon in Possession of a Firearm

-Possession of a Firearm with CDS

-Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia

-Dist. of Sch. II (Fentanyl) (3 counts will be added at a later date)

