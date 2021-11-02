Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Cryptic Brees tweet amid QB trouble spurs Saints fans

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Drew Brees has tugged on the heartstrings of New Orleans Saints fans with a cryptic tweet Tuesday.

“Have you heard who is showing up again to the Big Game?” he tweeted.

Saints fans replied in droves, still heartbroken by the season-ending ACL injury to Brees’ replacement, Jameis Winston.

“Hopefully you. We play Sunday at 1:00 king,” Billy Prickett replied.

The meaning behind the tweet remains a mystery and a return from retirement seems unlikely. Regardless, the Who Dat Nation is holding out hope that the tweet means Brees will suit up Sunday as the Saints take on the rival Falcons.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) is carted off the field after being injured...
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) is carted off the field after being injured from a horse collar tackle in the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)(Associated Press)

The Superbowl is often referred to as the “Big Game,” meaning the tweet is likely some sort of advertisement or part of a marketing campaign.

Coach Sean Payton has said he’s happy with the quarterbacks on the roster, and Saints fans were pleasantly surprised by backup Trevor Siemian’s performance following the horse-collar take down that ruined Winston’s season.

There is still no timetable on Taysom Hill’s return from an Oct. 10 concussion.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Mire
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several parishes taken into custody
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper
Seeley and Sam
6-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop
Torence Hatch, aka Lil Boosie, was booked into the Fulton County Jail for charges stemming from...
Lil Boosie arrested after chaotic show, fight in Atlanta
Kenyon Walker
EBRSO: Man admitted to shooting, killing 19-year-old girlfriend after argument, victim’s identity released

Latest News

Saints host the Falcons on Sunday.
Jeff Duncan analyzes the Saints options at QB
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) passes in the first half of an NFL football...
Saints quarterback Jameis Winston’s injury is ‘significant’; may be out for the season, analyst says
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) is carted off the field after being injured...
Saints’ QB Jameis Winston to miss remainder of season with ACL injury, Payton says
Saints improve to 5-2.
Deuce and Sean recap a wild Halloween win over the Bucs