BRPD searching for missing juvenile

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department(BRPD) is currently searching for a missing 15-year-old.

According to officials, they are looking for 15-year-old Ivian Dryer she was last seen in the 4000 block of Monroe Street on October 21, 2021.

The possibility of foul play cannot be ruled out.

Anyone who has seen Ivian Dyer, or has information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Baton Rouge Police Department at 389-2000.

